Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 9,283 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

ARCC stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

