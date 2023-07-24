Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $53,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 305,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

