Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,149 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

