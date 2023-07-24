Savant Capital LLC Purchases 7,076 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 23,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.42. 698,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

