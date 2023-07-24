Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Boosted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,569,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,017,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.