Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Up 3.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.81. 10,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 578,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
Scilex Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Scilex
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
