Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05), with a volume of 186550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

Serinus Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00 and a beta of -0.44.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

