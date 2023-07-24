Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

