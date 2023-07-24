Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $801,510.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $275.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.94. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

