Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 5.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.78% of Shopify worth $469,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944,738. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

