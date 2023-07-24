Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $175.45 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,141.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00307018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00814092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00553098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00062165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00122179 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,670,455,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,647,589,939 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

