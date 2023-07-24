Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

