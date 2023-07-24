Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.