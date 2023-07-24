Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $232.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.03. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.