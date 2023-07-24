Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Down 7.1%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 4,690,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,445,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Down 14.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

