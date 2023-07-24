Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $15,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 531,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. 1,298,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,066. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

