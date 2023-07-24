SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $191,100.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SMART Global Trading Down 0.9 %
SGH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.34. 456,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
