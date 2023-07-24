SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director Keith Edward Whaley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Edward Whaley bought 1,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,953.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

