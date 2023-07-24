Smith Salley & Associates Buys 16,163 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 2,330,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,487,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

