Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,628 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.