Smith Salley & Associates Buys 4,268 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. 188,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,329. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.