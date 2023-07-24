Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,916,678,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. 1,899,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,097. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

