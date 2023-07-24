Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,631 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

TJX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.73. 677,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

