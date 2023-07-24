Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.42. The company had a trading volume of 330,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $386.00.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

