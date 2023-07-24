Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Acquires 2,500 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,330.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 6 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $213.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 250 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 7,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $255,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

