S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,581 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.44% of S&P Global worth $503,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 307,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 36.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,593,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 116,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.45. The company had a trading volume of 278,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $425.51. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.