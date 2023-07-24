SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,693 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,092,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 127,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 310,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 51,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $337,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

