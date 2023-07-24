SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

