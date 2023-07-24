Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 146,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spok by 62,887.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spok by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

