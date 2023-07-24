Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 131,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 260,090 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAD. TheStreet cut Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.