SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.65

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 14873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEW. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

