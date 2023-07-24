ssv.network Price Tops $16.82 on Major Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ssv.network token can now be bought for approximately $16.82 or 0.00057791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $186.34 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

