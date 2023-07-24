STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.26

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

