Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 76,423 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $103,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

