Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.39 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Status has a market capitalization of $94.39 million and $2.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.18 or 1.00033949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,737,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,856,247,870.533029 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02545478 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,414,147.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.