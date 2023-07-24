Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $11.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock worth $71,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stem Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Stem by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 706,421 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

STEM stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Stem has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stem

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.