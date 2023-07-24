Stephens Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $32.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.28.

ALLY opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Ally Financial by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

