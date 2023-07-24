Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.73. 51,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

