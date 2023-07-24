Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.56.

MCHP stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,717,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

