StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.35 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.