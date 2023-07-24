StockNews.com Downgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Hold

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $189.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $166.64. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

