StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

