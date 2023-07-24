StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
