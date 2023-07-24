StockNews.com Lowers Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.