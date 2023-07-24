StockNews.com Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,605,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

