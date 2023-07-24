StockNews.com Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,605,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
