StockNews.com Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $310.46 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.87.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

