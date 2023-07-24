StockNews.com Upgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $30,407,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

