Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.80 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $70.80 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.74 or 0.06360560 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,489,755 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

