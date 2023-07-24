Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 5.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.92. 49,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 115,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

