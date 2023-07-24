Substratum Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $8.79 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,098.47 or 1.00055806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00040768 USD and is up 64.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

