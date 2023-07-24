Suku Hits 24-Hour Volume of $649,227.60 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Suku has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $649,227.60 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

